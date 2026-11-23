Vlora Çitaku, acting chair of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and leader of the party’s parliamentary group, announced that the legal initiative concerning the Specialist Chambers is expected to be submitted to Parliament this week.

Following today’s meeting of the Presidency of the Assembly of Kosovo, she said experts were finalizing the last changes to the draft. Çitaku noted that the initiative needed broad political and institutional support, stressing that it now represented Kosovo’s institutions as well, not just the PDK.

Të lidhura None found

According to Çitaku, the aim is for the draft law to be reviewed as soon as possible in both readings. She said the PDK was ready to take part in discussions in parliamentary committees and consider any advice and recommendations offered during the process.

She added that the law was one of the tools the institutions would use to defend the Kosovo Liberation Army’s war, which she described as a shared value among political entities. Çitaku acknowledged that the PDK and the Vetëvendosje Movement had deep differences and that the latter had been a political opponent of her party even when the law was submitted and passed.

Commenting on the European Union’s reaction, Çitaku said it had been expected from the outset that the initiative would not be well received by the EU. She criticized the union, arguing that it had not ensured a fair and equal process in the Specialist Chambers.

Çitaku said Kosovo had fulfilled its obligation to its international partners and the EU when it established the Specialist Chambers to investigate serious allegations, including those of organ trafficking. In her view, the EU had not fulfilled its share of its responsibilities toward Kosovo.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Presidency has contacted the legal department to obtain an opinion on the next steps. The request follows the expiry of the four-week deadline for submitting the report on amending and supplementing the Law on the Specialist Chambers, as the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure do not specify consequences for exceeding that deadline.