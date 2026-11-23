Endrit Azemi suspected of fraud over leukemia claim, court orders one month in detention

The Basic Court in Gjilan has ordered Endrit Azemi, who is suspected of fraud, to be held in pretrial detention for one month. He is suspected of raising around 190,000 euros from citizens by claiming he had acute leukemia.

The court approved the request by the Basic Prosecution Office and ordered the defendant to be held in pretrial detention for one month.

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The prosecution file alleges that, from November 9 to 21, 2026, Azemi deliberately defrauded various citizens with the aim of unlawfully obtaining property by presenting himself as a patient with acute leukemia.

To make his claims appear credible, he is suspected of using forged documents which, he said, had been issued by Acibadem Altunizade Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, and showed that he needed medical treatment.

The money was allegedly raised through the GoFundMe platform and fundraising events organized in the city of Gjilan by family members and other people.

According to prosecution figures, the online campaign raised 162,522 euros, while fundraising events in Gjilan brought in a further 26,684.80 euros.

The total amount was 189,206.80 euros. The prosecution considers this sum to represent material damage to various citizens and an unlawful benefit for the defendant.

Endrit Azemi’s alleged actions are classified as the criminal offense of “Fraud,” under Article 323, paragraph 4, in connection with paragraph 1 and Article 77 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

The court reasoned that the legal requirements for pretrial detention had been met and that other, less restrictive measures would not ensure the successful conduct of the criminal proceedings.

The parties may appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals of Kosovo.

The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a final court ruling.