Search for missing person in Elbasan suspended as building deemed unsafe

The operation to find the person reported missing in Elbasan has been temporarily suspended. Experts from the Ministry of Defense made the decision because of the danger posed by the building.

The powerful explosion in the five-story apartment building severely damaged its structure. According to reports, one person has died, while an elderly person remains missing.

Të lidhura None found

A resident of the building earlier described the harrowing moments he experienced with his family after part of the building collapsed and blocked their exit from the apartment.

He said the explosion struck him on the head with the balcony door. At the same time, he heard his son calling for help but could not reach him.

According to his account, the explosion was so powerful that part of the concrete floor slab fell onto the floor where his family was, blocking the door and preventing them from getting out.

“The balcony door hit me on the head. I heard my son shouting, ‘Dad, please help me!’ and I couldn’t do anything to help him. I jumped from the second floor. I don’t know what happened because everyone was looking after themselves at that moment. All I know is that I went out onto the balcony and shouted, ‘Call the firefighters,’” the resident recounted.