Jakupi: Harsher sentences do not prevent murders; the state must protect citizens’ lives

Jakupi: Harsher sentences do not prevent murders; the state must protect citizens’ lives

Shkëlqim Jakupi, a political affairs expert, called on the responsible institutions to listen to protesters over the murder of Arlinda Zekaj. He urged them to take concrete measures to improve the organization and functioning of institutions.

Speaking on the “Ditari” program on Tëvë1, Jakupi said protecting citizens’ lives is a constitutional and legal responsibility of the state. He said institutions must act professionally in such cases and improve the way they work to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Të lidhura

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Regarding murder offenses, he noted that the Criminal Code provides for sentences ranging from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment. Jakupi said the determination of these sentences is also linked to social issues and that they are comparable to penalties in countries across the region and Europe.

However, Jakupi said harsher sentences have not necessarily been proven to be an effective prevention policy. He said people who decide to commit a criminal offense do not think in that moment about the sentence or the legal consequences they may face.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 19:15

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