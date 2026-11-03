Three intellectuals who disappeared during Kosovo war identified, Kurti says Serbian forces abducted them in April 1999

Three intellectuals who disappeared during Kosovo war identified, Kurti says Serbian forces abducted them in April 1999

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that new DNA analysis reports have enabled the identification of three more people who went missing during the war in Kosovo.

In a post, he said DNA results had confirmed the identities of Adem (Fazli) Ademi, Fatmir (Bajram) Fazliu and Ali (Islam) Haliti, members of the Group of Intellectuals.

Të lidhura

None found

Kurti said all three were abducted by Serbian armed forces in April 1999 and subsequently subjected to enforced disappearance.

According to the prime minister, the Government Commission on Missing Persons, together with the relevant institutions, has already notified the families of the three intellectuals and activists for the national cause.

He offered his condolences to the families and stressed that clarifying the fate of those subjected to enforced disappearance remains a priority for the Government of Kosovo.

Kurti also emphasized that Kosovo would continue its efforts to secure justice for crimes committed during the war. He accused Serbia of denying and concealing those crimes, as well as keeping documents and archives relating to that period classified.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 19:15

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