Trump’s unusual statement: “I am genetically blessed” and the reaction of Vance and Rubio under camera surveillance

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, became the center of attention at a White House press conference, where he declared that he is “genetically blessed,” linking this to his ability to understand science and technology.

During his speech, Trump mentioned his family connection to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where his uncle, John George Trump, worked as a professor and scientist for many decades.

Të lidhura None found

“I have great knowledge of MIT, because a member of my family spent his life there. He is considered one of the greatest professors in MIT’s history. So I have a very good understanding and I think perhaps I am genetically blessed,” declared the American president.

This statement came as Trump was speaking about the danger of nuclear weapons and about the meeting he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He added that the three major powers have discussed their responsibility to reduce the threat that nuclear weapons pose to the world.

According to The Independent, at the moment Trump uttered the sentence about genetic blessing, cameras caught Vance and Rubio smiling and exchanging glances with each other. The reaction of the two senior American officials quickly spread on social media, where footage of them began to be shared massively.

Trump once again referred to his uncle, John Trump, who remains an important academic figure at MIT.

On other occasions, the American president has also mentioned his uncle’s scientific career, linking it to his own interest and abilities in understanding technological and scientific issues.