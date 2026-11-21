Return to the EU gains ground in Britain: 512 of 632 constituencies now support it

A new survey has revealed that Britons’ attitude toward Brexit has undergone a noticeable shift. According to data cited by The Guardian, four out of every five constituencies in the United Kingdom now express support for returning to the European Union.

Of the 632 constituencies included in the analysis, 512 favor returning to the EU, 73 want to remain outside and 47 are still undecided. This result reflects a marked change in public opinion compared with the 2016 referendum.

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Particularly significant is the fact that 274 of the 394 constituencies that voted in 2016 to leave the EU now support returning.

These areas include Makerfield, the constituency of Andy Burham, where two-thirds of voters had previously chosen to leave the European Union.

The poll was conducted by Fortius Global, a company founded by Jim Messina, a former polling adviser to Barack Obama. The calculations show that support for returning reaches 58.3% in England, 68.9% in Scotland and 57.9% in Wales.

The data also show that even in constituencies represented by government cabinet ministers, support for returning is growing. Meanwhile, the prime minister has said he aims to build the closest possible relations with the European Union.

This statement comes after a new agreement on youth mobility and food exports, which was reached in Brussels.