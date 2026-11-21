Most flights scheduled at Brussels Airport are expected to be cancelled on Monday due to a national strike in Belgium, in which air traffic control staff will also take part.

The news was announced by the Brussels Airport administration, which has warned of significant disruptions to operations during this day. According to the official notice, the strike will directly affect the normal functioning of the airport, forcing the cancellation of most scheduled flights.

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In addition to air transport, there will also be problems with public transport to and from the airport, which is expected to make passenger movement more difficult. Airport authorities have called on passengers to check the status of their flights in advance and to contact airlines for information on possible changes to travel schedules. The national strike in Belgium is expected to cause disruptions in several sectors, while air and public transport will be among the most affected services.