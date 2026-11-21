The inscription on the wall of the Prime Minister’s Office: demand for resignation on November 28

The protest held on Saturday against the government was marked by moments of tension and clashes between participants and police forces.

Beyond these episodes, there were also moments that drew the attention of those present. On the wall opposite the Prime Minister’s Office building, a clear message was written: “Resignation on November 28.”

Të lidhura None found

Demonstrators have warned of a powerful gathering for November 28, where they will demand the resignation of the head of the executive.

Citizens inside Albania and members of the diaspora have also called for a large protest on November 28.