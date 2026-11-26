Istanbul ranks last among 33 cities for working conditions for foreigners; only 16% rate economy positively

According to the “Expat Insider 2026” survey by the international network InterNations, Istanbul has taken last place among 33 cities worldwide for the conditions offered to foreign workers.

This assessment is based on the perceptions of foreigners working there regarding salaries, job stability, opportunities for career advancement and overall employment conditions.

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Around 8,000 people from all over the world took part in the study, while the top three spots went to Ras al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

In the Turkish metropolis, only 16% of respondents rated the economic situation positively. Those surveyed also expressed dissatisfaction with working hours and limited opportunities for flexible employment.

The survey data shows that 35% of foreign employees in Istanbul said they are not satisfied with their working hours, while only 24% viewed flexible work practices positively.