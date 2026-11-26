A draft law aiming to transform the Inspectorate of Cultural Heritage in Kosovo into a central agency has been approved only in first reading, but the Serbian newspaper Vecernje Novosti has presented this initiative as an attempt by Pristina to take control of the churches of the Serbian Orthodox Church. In reality, this inspectorate has existed and has been exercising its functions since 2018, within the Ministry of Culture.

In the article published on Thursday morning, the Belgrade newspaper claims that Kosovo authorities are preparing to control Serbian cultural heritage, writing in the headline that the new inspectors “could chase the monks” of the Serbian Orthodox Church. However, according to Radio Free Europe, the main change brought by the draft law is the transition of the inspectorate from the status of a department to that of a central executive agency.

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The Minister of Culture, Saranda Bogujevci, during the presentation of the draft law in the Assembly, explained that this is a reorganization of a structure that is already active. She emphasized that the inspectorate has had and continues to have the authority to intervene when unauthorized works are identified, and that this competence does not change with the new legislation.

According to the reasoning of the Government of Kosovo, the draft law defines the establishment, organization, and functioning of the inspectorate as an executive body. Its role is to monitor the conditions in which cultural heritage assets are preserved and to take protective measures when the situation requires.

The Assembly of Kosovo approved the draft law in first reading on November 20. It is now under review in the relevant committee, where the remarks of interested parties and proposed amendments are being addressed. After this process, the text will return to the Assembly for second reading.

The Serbian List has submitted five amendments requesting that the text of the law explicitly include respect for the Law on Special Protected Zones and the Law on Religious Freedom. The Minister for Communities and Return, Nenad Rashiq, has also proposed that the draft law be harmonized with existing legislation and constitutional guarantees.

The Law on Special Protected Zones, which protects Serbian Orthodox monasteries and churches in the territory of Kosovo, remains fully in force. The draft law on the inspectorate does not repeal it and does not change this legal protection.