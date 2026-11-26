Kosovo’s military budget, almost 12 times smaller than Serbia’s, is described as “dangerous arming” by Belgrade media

Kosovo’s defense spending is approximately twelve times lower than Serbia’s, and equipment for the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) comes from NATO allied and partner countries. Nevertheless, part of the press in Belgrade portrays the strengthening of the Kosovo state’s army as a danger.

On Wednesday afternoon, the newspaper Večernje Novosti, citing the Alo portal, published the Kosovo Government’s report on investments in the KSF under the title “Kurti is dangerously arming himself.” The article uses terms such as “the so-called KSF,” but presents no evidence of any offensive intent by Kosovo’s institutions.

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According to the report made public by the Kosovo Government this week, weapons and ammunition for the KSF have been provided by seven allied states. In the defense sector, bilateral agreements have been signed with the United States, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia and North Macedonia.

Also according to this document, 3,325 KSF members have been trained at allied countries’ academies. In 2025, Kosovo organized the international military exercise “Defender Europe.” The executive has also announced that the purchase of American Black Hawk helicopters is being prepared and that a contract has been signed for the construction of the first ammunition factory in Kosovo.

The systems that Serbian media call “missiles” are mostly anti-tank weapons, such as Javelin, Panzerfaust 3 and OMTAS, which serve for defense. The US State Department approved in January 2024 the sale of 246 Javelin missiles to Kosovo, worth about 75 million dollars.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stressed at the time that this sale increases Kosovo’s ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It added that the purchase “will not change the basic military balance in the region.”

Figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) show that Serbia spent about 2.78 billion dollars on its military in 2025, or about 2.8 percent of gross domestic product. Kosovo spent about 234.5 million dollars, or about 1.9 percent. Thus, Serbia’s military budget is almost twelve times larger than Kosovo’s.

Serbia continues to buy weapons from both the West and the East, including French Rafale fighter jets and Chinese anti-aircraft systems. Media that see the arming of the KSF by NATO allies as a threat rarely mention these purchases.

The transformation of the KSF into an army is based on laws adopted by the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo in 2018. The article published in Belgrade also acknowledges this, although it treats it as a “contested” issue.

The Cultural Heritage Inspectorate has existed since 2018, but in Belgrade it is presented as a plan to “take over” churches

The Cultural Heritage Inspectorate has been operating in Kosovo since 2018, while the draft law that would turn it into a central agency has only received first-reading approval. Nevertheless, the Belgrade newspaper Večernje Novosti presents this draft law as a plan to take over Serbian churches.

In the article published on Thursday morning, the newspaper claims that Pristina aims to bring Serbian cultural heritage under its control. The headline says that inspectors “could pursue the monks” of the Serbian Orthodox Church. The newspaper’s own article acknowledges that oversight of cultural heritage exists, but it is treated as something contested.

According to Radio Free Europe, the Cultural Heritage Inspectorate has existed since 2018 and operates within the Ministry of Culture. Under the new law, it moves from departmental status to that of a central agency.

During the presentation of the draft law in the Assembly, Minister of Culture Saranda Bogujevci stated that this concerns the reorganization of an inspectorate that already functions. She explained that the inspectorate already has the right today to intervene when work is carried out without a permit, and that this competence does not change with the new law.

The Kosovo Government’s explanatory memorandum says that the draft law defines the establishment, organization and functioning of the inspectorate as an executive body. This body checks the conditions in which cultural heritage assets are kept and takes protective measures when necessary.

The Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo approved the draft law in first reading on 20 November. It is now being reviewed by the relevant committee, where comments from interested parties and amendments are addressed. The text then returns to the Assembly for a second reading.

The Serbian List has submitted five amendments requiring the law to clearly state that the Law on Special Protected Zones and the Law on Religious Freedom are respected. Minister for Communities and Return Nenad Rašić has also requested that the draft law be aligned with current legislation and constitutional guarantees.

The Law on Special Protected Zones, which protects Serbian Orthodox monasteries and churches in Kosovo, remains in force. The draft law on the inspectorate does not abolish it.