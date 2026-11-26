Kosovo Democratic League deputy Lutfi Haziri has stated that his party needs fundamental changes in its organizational approach, internal structure, and decision-making process. He made these comments during his appearance on RTV Dukagjini’s “Debat Plus” show, where he also shared his views on the responsibility held by chairman Lumir Abdixhiku.

According to Haziri, the LDK must respect its statute and norms, but at the same time undergo transformation both in form and in essence. Speaking about Abdixhiku, he said the chairman inherited a structure consolidated over the years, but had room to reshape it. He added that Abdixhiku should demonstrate more consistency in certain policies and greater decisiveness in his political stances.

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The discussion escalated when analyst Ylli Hoxha addressed Haziri, saying the LDK is facing deep problems and, despite having a mandate to act, the party finds itself in a state of complete passivity. In response, Haziri clarified that developments within the party after the February 9, 2025 elections relate more to political directions and internal matters than to relations with other political forces. He emphasized that Abdixhiku had four years of political calm to work toward the party’s comeback, but in his view, he has now exhausted his opportunities to achieve this, and lost chances rarely return.

On the same show, Haziri also addressed the issue of political murders from the post-war period. He stressed that justice for the victims has still not been served and that the demand for these cases to be solved must be persistent, but he spoke against exploiting this topic for political gain. According to him, the demand for justice for all victims should be the responsibility of the state, not only of the LDK. On November 24, Abdixhiku himself had called the recent statements about murdered LDK activists part of an agenda targeting the party.

Haziri’s statements come at a time when the race for the LDK leadership has begun to take concrete shape. Abdixhiku had announced in October that his mandate ends in November 2027 and that he has no intention of resigning, while Pristina mayor Përparim Rama has announced he will run for the party chairman post.

As of the publication of this article, there had been no public reaction from Abdixhiku regarding Haziri’s assessments.