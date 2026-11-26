Six nationals from Turkey, aged 22 to 25, have been detained by police in the territory of the Municipality of Aerodrom in Skopje, because they were staying in North Macedonia without a residence permit.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the detentions were carried out on November 25, between 10:00 and 12:00. After the documentation of the cases is completed, relevant charges will be filed against those involved.

Të lidhura None found

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announcement states that on 25.11.2026, from 10:00 to 12:00, in Skopje, in the territory of the Municipality of Aerodrom, police officers of SPB Skopje, acting according to the service plan for notifications for the month of November, arrested F. (22), M.S. (22), S.T. (25), T.J.E. (23), S.B.S. (25) and M.Ç. (22), all from the Republic of Turkey, due to irregular stay in the country.