25-year sentence in Turkey and refugee status in Belgium: Serbia holds the fate of a Turkish citizen in its hands

For nearly three months, a Turkish citizen has been held in detention in Serbia, awaiting a decision by the Higher Court in Belgrade on his extradition to his country of origin. There he faces the risk of a long prison sentence for criminal offenses, as well as a separate judicial process related to publications concerning the Turkish government and the Kurdish issue.

Recep Reis Aydin had previously been granted refugee status in Belgium, after authorities there assessed that there is a real risk that he would be politically persecuted in Turkey.

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This is also confirmed by his lawyer in Serbia, who refers to UNHCR guidelines on extradition, according to which the authorities of the state deciding on extradition must take into account refugee status recognized in another state.

The case of Recep Reis Aydin emerges at a time when the formation of a new Serbian government is expected, after 14 years of rule by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), and it is not the only one of its kind.

The upcoming government will take over sensitive extradition proceedings and open questions related to the previous work of institutions, including publicly raised suspicions that some decisions were influenced by political relations.

Officials of the current Serbian government have described relations with Turkey as the best in recent years, while the Turkish president has visited Belgrade four times since 2017.

What is Aydin accused of?

Recep Reis Aydin was arrested on August 31, immediately after arriving at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport.

His lawyer, Vladimir Hrle, told Radio Free Europe (RFE/RL) that Aydin had come to Serbia for work, without knowing that he would risk arrest and extradition, given that in March 2025 he had obtained refugee status in Belgium.

According to him, Turkey is seeking Aydin’s extradition to serve sentences for drug trafficking and attempted robbery. According to the extradition request, the Turkish citizen was sentenced in a final ruling in 2023 to 23 years in prison for drug trafficking by a court in Soke. That same year, he was also given a two-year prison sentence for attempted robbery.

“Turkish authorities say that in both cases he presented his defense with the participation of a lawyer and that legal remedies were used before the regional court of appeal and the high court, but the extradition request also contains data that are not consistent regarding hearing dates. These documents are needed to determine how the right to defense was actually exercised, while the existence of these sentences must be examined in the extradition procedure together with his status and the risks of return,” said Vladimir Hrle.

Aydin also faces two separate indictments for insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and for propaganda for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), but these have not been cited as grounds for extradition.

According to the defense, this does not eliminate the risk of political persecution after returning to Turkey, nor Serbia’s obligation to consider the protection that Belgium has already granted him.

“In that decision, the court in Belgium stressed that the fact that Recep Reis Aydin does not hold a political function is not sufficient to disregard the possible risks,” Hrle emphasized.

“Turkey is seeking his surrender to serve sentences for drug trafficking and attempted robbery, but Serbia must also examine the real consequences of surrender for a person to whom another state has already recognized refugee protection. If there are serious reasons to conclude that he would face a real risk of torture or inhuman or degrading treatment, extradition is prohibited, regardless of the seriousness of the criminal offenses,” he added.

According to him, the latest record submitted by Turkey shows that at the end of December the next hearing against Aydin is to be held, in the case where he is accused of terrorist propaganda.

“This documentation shows that his political expression continues to be the subject of criminal prosecution in Turkey, and therefore the court in Serbia must assess its significance for the risks highlighted by the defense.”

By a decision of October 30, Aydin’s detention was extended until December 30, but this decision did not determine whether the conditions for extradition have been met. Under the law in Serbia, detention for extradition may last at most one year, which in Aydin’s case would be until August 31, 2027.

If the Higher Court approves his extradition, the defense has the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal. If the decision becomes final, the case is sent to the justice minister, who decides whether to allow the extradition.

What is the position of international organizations?

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says in its guidelines on extradition that the authorities of the state deciding on extradition must take into account refugee status recognized in another state.

The prohibition on refoulement also covers surrender through extradition proceedings, and a person cannot be extradited if there are serious reasons to believe that he or she would face torture or other prohibited treatment.

UNHCR stresses in the guidelines that the state deciding on extradition may make its own assessment, especially if there are new circumstances or if it considers that the extradition request relates to serious non-political criminal offenses, but the authorities in that case must explain why they are departing from the assessment of the state that granted asylum.

According to UNHCR, refugee status does not automatically imply immunity from extradition, provided that the proceedings are not politically motivated, that a fair trial is guaranteed, and that there is no risk of persecution or torture.

Various international organizations have for years pointed to the deterioration of the rule of law and judicial independence in Turkey, especially after the attempted coup in 2016.

UN special rapporteurs on the independence of judges, human rights and arbitrary detention have expressed concern over the overly broad use of terrorism charges in Turkey and the lack of procedural safeguards in politically sensitive cases.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has found in several individual cases that the detention of political opponents has been arbitrary.

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch says in its reports that Turkey uses the judiciary as an instrument against political opponents, and that anti-terrorism legislation is misused to suppress political dissent.

Similar cases in Serbia

Vladimir Hrle, who works in international criminal defense, says that the authorities in Serbia generally give more weight to the guarantees of the state seeking extradition than to independent verification of the circumstances highlighted by the defense.

“The request is examined mainly through formal conditions and the criminal offenses mentioned in the request, while the political context and the concrete risks of return often remain insufficiently clarified. This is precisely where the problem arises, because a properly prepared request, in itself, does not answer the question of whether the surrender of that person is permissible,” Hrle assessed.

He expressed hope that the upcoming government, which has yet to be formed, will in such cases give priority to protecting individual rights and respecting international conventions, relative to official Belgrade’s bilateral relations with countries seeking extradition.

Several similar proceedings on extradition requests are currently underway before judicial bodies in Serbia.

Radio Free Europe wrote in May 2026 about the case of Dmitrij Lagovski, whom Russia is seeking for suspected economic crimes, while he at the same time risks being sent to the war front. The court decided to allow his extradition, while the final decision of the justice minister, who has the authority not to sign the extradition decision, is still pending.

In another case, also reported by RFE/RL, Kazakhstan is seeking the extradition of Didar Smakhov, a former employee of the betting company Olimp, on charges of illegal organization of gambling, tax evasion, money laundering and membership in an organized criminal group.

He and his defense claim that the prosecution is linked to his involvement in an association that opposed the establishment of a single operator and leaving the market in the hands of people connected to the state leadership.

In the same case, Kazakh citizen Zhanibek Zhauirov was also sentenced; he died in prison in July 2024.

Belarusian activist Andrej Gnjot spent a year in detention and house arrest while Serbia considered Minsk’s request for his extradition for suspected tax evasion. His defense had cited opposition engagement and the risk of political persecution.

Gnjot left Serbia on October 31, 2024, after the detention measure was lifted because the legal deadline had expired, without a final court decision refusing extradition.

On the other hand, Serbia was criticized by the United States after Chinese citizen Cui Guanghai fled house arrest in September 2025. Washington was seeking his extradition on charges of persecuting a Chinese artist living in the US.

Later, he was also charged in the US with attempting to smuggle military equipment to China.

After his escape, FBI Director Kash Patel described Serbia as one of the countries that, instead of extraditing Chinese citizens to the US, returns them to China.

Official Belgrade, which during the 14 years of SNS rule has maintained close political and economic ties with China, has not commented on this case.