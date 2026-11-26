Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called on Serbia to arrest and extradite Milan Radoičić, the person who organized the armed attack in Banjska in September 2023. He made this appeal on Wednesday in Brussels, shortly before the start of the EU–Western Balkans Summit.

According to the statement broadcast by RTV Dukagjini, Kurti stressed that the capture of Radoičić is essential for the rule of law and for confronting organized crime and corruption. He recalled that during the attack in Banjska, which he described as an ambush organized by Radoičić together with 44 armed accomplices, Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku lost his life.

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The Prime Minister also stated that Radoičić still enjoys freedom of movement in Serbia and that, during the time of former President Aleksandar Vučić, he had been closer to him than the president’s own bodyguards. Addressing the new government in Belgrade, Kurti said: “We hope this situation will now change.”

In the same statement, Kurti asked that Kosovo be granted candidate status for accession to the European Union. He stressed that Kosovo remains the only country in the region without this status, even though it submitted its application about four years ago, and added that he is not seeking preferential treatment, but rather an assessment of progress in democracy, the economy and the rule of law. According to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATSH), Kurti expressed expectation that at the European Council in December the European Commission will be asked for its opinion on Kosovo’s application.

Kurti’s request comes a few days after the Supreme Court in Belgrade, according to reports, ordered detention of up to 30 days and issued an arrest warrant for Radoičić, who has admitted responsibility for organizing the attack. Serbia, which still does not recognize the state of Kosovo, did not take part in the Brussels summit, where EU and Western Balkan leaders approved a 20-point declaration that, among other things, reaffirms support for the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue.

Until the publication of this news, there was no official reaction from Belgrade to Prime Minister Kurti’s call.