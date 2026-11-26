During the overnight hours, snowfall covered the Bogë–Qafë Thorë–Theth road, making it necessary for maintenance teams to intervene to ensure traffic flow.

Maintenance vehicles and workers have been working on the ground to clear the snow and salt the road, in order to ensure it remains passable and to avoid problems for drivers.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, in coordination with the responsible authorities, the situation is being continuously monitored and teams are on standby for further interventions, depending on weather conditions.

According to the latest information, since the morning hours only rain showers have been reported in this area.