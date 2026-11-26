Vlora Çitaku, who serves as acting chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), has asked European Union representatives to take part today in consultations on the new legal initiative concerning the Specialist Chambers. She published the invitation last night on Facebook, moments after Brussels expressed its request to be consulted on any change to this law.

In her post, Çitaku called the EU’s readiness good news and stressed that the PDK is ready for this process. According to her, the amendment aims to ensure a fair and impartial process in which the principles of international law and human rights are respected. “I believe the call for justice unites us,” she wrote, adding that the same logic applies in relation to the European Union.

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This reaction came after a response that the EU gave to the Kallxo.com portal, in which Brussels said it had taken note of the notification from Kosovo institutions about the possible preparation of a new draft law and was following the issue closely. The EU recalled that the Specialist Chambers are an independent judicial institution, established by decisions of the Assembly of Kosovo in 2014–2015 and incorporated in the Constitution, and underlined that it expects to be consulted on any initiative that changes this legislation.

The law amending the Law on Specialist Chambers, which was adopted in October in the Assembly on a PDK initiative, was returned for reconsideration by President Justina Shiroka-Pula. The Assembly has not yet decided whether to reject the return, while the PDK is preparing to proceed with a new legal initiative on the same issue. On 19 November, after meeting with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Çitaku stated that the changes have now become a state initiative, while Kurti said on 23 November that he is waiting for experts to finish the new draft.

The PDK has made it a priority to defend on appeal four former KLA leaders, who were convicted by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague. In its 4 November report, the European Commission had warned that the proposed changes raise concerns about Kosovo’s international obligations and the independence of the judiciary.

By the time this news was published, the European Union had not given a public response to Çitaku’s invitation.