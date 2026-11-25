Injured in the eye during the protest, Erjon Vishkulli leaves the Prosecutor’s Office: I demand justice, Albania belongs to us

Erjon Vishkulli has left the Prosecutor’s Office, where he was questioned in connection with the injury to his eye during the protest.

After giving his testimony, he told the media that he was seeking justice for what had happened to him.

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Vishkulli said that his message was that Albania belongs to its citizens, while leaving open the possibility of taking part in future protests, depending on his health.

“I demand justice. The message is that Albania belongs to us. I will see how I am feeling health-wise and whether or not I will take part in the protest. I am still continuing with my medical checkups here in Albania as well,” Vishkulli declared.