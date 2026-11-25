The Ministry of Interior took part in the international operation “CARBACK II”, conducted by INTERPOL from September 28 to October 9, 2026. The operation targeted criminal activity related to motor vehicles, the identification and dismantling of organized groups involved in the theft, smuggling and illegal trafficking of vehicles, as well as the detection of vehicles involved in insurance, leasing and other forms of financial fraud. Another objective was to strengthen international police cooperation and the exchange of operational and intelligence data.

Several units of the Public Security Bureau were involved in the operation, including the Sector for International Police Cooperation, the Department of Criminal Police, the Department for Border Affairs and Migration, all regional centers for border affairs, and mobile units for compensatory measures.

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During the field operations, 3,944 vehicle checks were carried out at checkpoints, border crossings and areas identified as critical throughout the country. As a result of the cases identified, two people were detained.

In total, the authorities seized 67 vehicles. Of these, 55 were seized on suspicion of the criminal offense of “concealing goods that are the subject of smuggling and customs fraud”; 3 on suspicion of document or vehicle identification number (VIN) forgery; 4 for customs violations; while 2 vehicles were internationally wanted by Germany due to links to leasing fraud and unlawful appropriation. In addition, 1 vehicle was seized for the criminal offense of “unlawful appropriation,” 1 for document forgery and the use of another vehicle’s license plates, and 1 on suspicion of committing the criminal offense of “infringement of foreign rights.”

In coordination with the police checks, inspections were also conducted at 17 legal entities involved in the sale of vehicles and used parts. A total of 809 vehicles were checked at these businesses, of which 59 were seized.

Participation in “CARBACK II” demonstrates the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to strengthening international and inter-institutional cooperation, exchanging operational information, and conducting joint operations against organized and cross-border crime.