PDK MP Mërgim Lushtaku criticized the government for a lack of accountability and budget planning. At a meeting of the Budget Committee, he said that public institutions’ financial obligations must also be taken into account by governments that take office later.

Lushtaku said the Kurti government had lost €20 million in connection with electricity. He said the executive should accept responsibility for public contracts and obligations, even when they were not planned earlier.

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He emphasized that, given the need for electricity and the relationship with KEK, the €20 million loss had consequences. In his view, those funds could have been invested to secure electricity and create opportunities to sell it.

Finance Minister Hekuran Murati responded to the criticism by saying that a succeeding government cannot legalize violations committed by a previous government. He called for those responsible for financial damage amounting to hundreds of millions of euros to face justice.

Murati said he was calling on law enforcement agencies to take action against those who had caused the financial damage, rejecting the expectation that a new government should legitimize its predecessor’s violations.

During the discussion, the minister also spoke about enforcement agents. He said that while he was heading the Ministry of Finance, investigations had been launched into possible abuses by them.

Murati also disputed Lushtaku’s claim about electricity, clarifying that its supply and purchase are the responsibility of economic operators licensed by the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO). According to Murati, the government neither buys nor sells electricity, as the energy market is regulated by the ERO.