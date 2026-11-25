The audit report on the financial statements of the Ministry of Economy for 2025 has sparked a political clash between PDK lawmaker Eman Rrahmani and Minister Artane Rizvanolli.

The clash took place during the minister’s report to the Committee for the Oversight of Public Finances. Rrahmani declared that Rizvanolli had “left Kosovo in the dark,” while accusing VV lawmaker Jeton Raka of trying to defend the minister by demanding accountability from representatives of the National Audit Office.

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According to Rrahmani, the Ministry of Economy’s assets were reported at a value higher than their actual value. He said the overstatement of 6,996,517 euros constituted a serious issue and had influenced the auditor’s issuance of a qualified opinion.

The lawmaker also stressed that assets worth 181,345 euros had not been presented in the financial statements, including ownership of facilities and projects. He accused the minister of downplaying the audit findings, even though they had been officially accepted and signed by the ministry.

Rizvanolli rejected Rrahmani’s interpretation, describing his approach as dramatic. She said that investments in energy efficiency had been carried out properly and that the issue was related to administrative procedures for transferring and registering the assets.

The minister explained that the assets in question were connected to investments carried out in the municipalities of Drenas, Mitrovica and other municipalities. According to her, these investments are not assets of the Ministry of Economy, so their ownership must be transferred to the beneficiary institutions.

Rizvanolli said that most of these assets had already been transferred or were in the process of being transferred. She rejected any interpretation related to concealment or fraud, stating that these were administrative procedures that required time and that the way they were managed and registered could be reviewed.

Rrahmani insisted that the audit report contained both overstatements and understatements of assets, reiterating that these findings formed the main basis for the qualified opinion.