DUI reacted today following Izet Mexhiti’s statements on holding state examinations in the Albanian language.

According to DUI, VLEN has confirmed precisely the position this party has repeatedly maintained: that the Law on the Use of Languages permits professional examinations to be taken in Albanian.

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The party emphasizes that VLEN’s deputy chairman, during today’s press conference, accepted responsibility and demonstrated that the law is clear on this issue.

DUI argues that if professional examinations are held in Albanian on the basis of the Law on the Use of Languages and Amendment V of the Constitution, which recognizes Albanian as an official language, then the same basis should also apply to the bar examination and other state examinations.

According to DUI, it has once again been confirmed that the right to use Albanian is clearly supported by law and the Constitution. DUI assesses that the obstacle is not related to the lack of a legal basis, but to the lack of will and capacity on the part of the current government, which, it says, is unable to implement the law because of its lack of political legitimacy.

The party also refers to the Inspectorate for the Use of Languages, which has stated that this issue is regulated by the Law on the Use of Languages and that the relevant provisions must be implemented.

DUI reiterates that the law is in force, guarantees this right and imposes obligations on institutions. It warns that the government and institutions will bear legal and national responsibility if they fail to implement it.