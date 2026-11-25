Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Kreshnik Radoniqi, together with members Violeta Salihu and Yıldıray Bayrami, are representing the CEC at the International Elections Forum, which is being held in Turkey.

The event was organized by the High Electoral Council of the Republic of Turkey and is attended by around 60 representatives of electoral institutions and various organizations from 25 countries.

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According to the CEC, the forum aims to advance cooperation among electoral institutions at the international level, as well as enable the exchange of knowledge and experience in election administration.

During the two-day meeting, participants addressed issues related to increasing citizens’ engagement in elections, the relationship between electoral institutions and the media and the public, as well as the application of technology in electoral processes.

The CEC delegation also held meetings with representatives of electoral administrations from various countries, where they discussed opportunities for cooperation and the sharing of best practices.

The agenda also included a separate meeting between CEC representatives and the chairman of Turkey’s High Electoral Council, Serdar Mutta.