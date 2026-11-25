The Budget Committee of the Assembly of Kosovo has completed its review of the Annual Financial Report on the Budget of the Republic of Kosovo for 2025.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Hekuran Murati presented the financial report to members of parliament.

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MPs asked questions and raised concerns about public spending, budget planning and the government’s financial responsibilities.

The review is expected to continue on Friday, when the Committee will return to the annual financial report on the 2025 Budget of the Republic of Kosovo. At the same meeting, it is also expected to review a report on the expenditures of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo during the first nine months of 2026.