Bajrami challenges Kurti to publish the names of 74 daycare centers where 42 million euros are claimed to have been invested

Hykmete Bajrami, a lawmaker from the Democratic League of Kosovo, has called on Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the government to disclose the list of 74 daycare centers for which it is claimed that 42 million euros were invested.

In a Facebook post, Bajrami called for transparency regarding the investments and questioned where the mentioned daycare centers are located.

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“I challenge the government to make public the list of the 74 daycare centers where 42 million euros were supposedly ‘invested.’ Where are the daycare centers? We have not seen them so far. I have no doubt that you did not spend the 42 million euros,” she wrote.

She reiterated her request for the government to publish the data on these investments.