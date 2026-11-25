North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, announced that two separate laws to support newly married couples in purchasing or building homes are expected to be submitted to Parliament.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Mickoski explained that one of the laws would give married couples up to the age of 35 the right to purchase residential property at a price 20% lower than the market average in the relevant cadastral municipality during the previous year.

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According to him, the Ministry of Transport and the Prime Minister’s Cabinet are working on drafting the two laws. To determine the average prices, Mickoski said he had requested an analysis from the director of the Cadastre on home sales in newly built residential properties.

The analysis for the third quarter has been completed, while the prime minister has also requested information during the day on the data for the first three quarters of the year. He is expected to receive the report during the day, after which the data on the cadastral municipalities where new homes have been sold will be officially published.

Mickoski said that publishing this data would enable citizens who meet the criteria to make their calculations and plans for the future. He added that the first law would soon be presented to lawmakers.

The second law will provide for an exemption from municipal taxes for the construction of houses by married couples included in this category.

The prime minister also stated that many mayors had contacted him with proposals to urbanize and subdivide several hectares of land, which could be offered to these couples at a price of 1 euro. According to Mickoski, such an initiative would be positive.