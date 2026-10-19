In Bologna, we protected the students and kept the police out” – Academic Ledi Shamku supports the youth revolt: Since when has antifascism been an anti-value?!

Academic Ledi Shamku Shkreli has voiced her support for the student protests in Albania, citing as an example an incident at the University of Bologna in Italy, where, according to her, professors showed solidarity with the protesters and did not allow the police to enter the university premises.

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“All my most prominent colleagues at the University of Bologna—the oldest university in the world, among the best in the world today and the best in Italy—proudly identify themselves as antifascists, or Antifa for short.

During the latest student protest, we all locked the doors, protected the protesters and kept the police outside, while the students’ graduation ceremony continued inside. It was one of the most beautiful sights in the university’s inner courtyards. I would rather be ‘wrong’ with them!” she wrote.

She concluded by adding: “Since when has antifascism been an anti-value?!”