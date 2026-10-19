Berisha from SPAK: The institution has turned into a party organization, Rama is protecting Balluku

Sali Berisha appeared at the SPAK premises to comply with the security measure imposed on him and, after leaving, commented on the protests and political developments in the country.

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The leader of the Democratic Party described the revolt as an explosion of Albanian society, while reiterating his attacks on the Special Prosecution Office, which he said had been turned into a political organization.

“The revolt is Albania’s explosion. This constitutional institution could have played a very important role in the interests of Albanians and Albania, but it has been turned into a party organization,” Berisha declared.

He added that SPAK had received the greatest international support, mentioning visits by foreign ministers and senior officials from several countries who had expressed support for the institution’s mission. According to him, despite this, its members “were and remain a despicable organization of the Socialist Party.”

Asked by Top Channel journalist Anila Hoxha about Edi Rama’s statement that Berisha was seeking a “second January 21,” the Democratic Party leader responded by describing the prime minister as “the greatest arsonist in the history of the nation.”

“Godfather Edi Rama is the one who has burned and destroyed the dreams of around 720,000 young Albanians during his time in power. Draw your own conclusions by making comparisons,” Berisha said.

Berisha also spoke about SPAK’s request to parliament to lift the immunity of former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku. He claimed that Balluku was being protected by the government and by Edi Rama.

“Can there be a greater lack of legitimacy than refusing to lift the mandate of the glutton Balluku? Edi Rama is the one burning Albania,” the Democratic Party leader said.

Berisha also declared that the Democratic Party would support this revolt with all its strength until its victory.