Revolta kundër Ramës/ Një grup intelektualësh letër Komisioneres Kos për protestat: Heshtja për dhunën policore rrezikon të nxisë më shumë dhunë shtetërore

Një grup avokatësh, gazetarësh, deputetësh, përfaqësuesish të shoqërisë civile dhe akademikësh i kanë drejtuar një letër Komisioneres Evropiane, Marta Kos, duke shprehur zhgënjimin për deklaratën e Komisionit Evropian të 18 tetorit mbi protestat në Shqipëri.

Në letrën drejtuar Komisioneres Kos, nënshkruesit vlerësojnë se deklarata e Komisionit Evropian dënon aktet e dhunës që u atribuohen protestuesve, por nuk përmend raportimet për pesë ditë përdorimi joproporcional të forcës policore ndaj demonstruesve paqësorë.

Të lidhura None found

LETRA NE ANGLISHT

Dear Commissioner Kos,

We write to express our deep disappointment with the Commission’s statement of 18 October on the protests in Albania.

We share the Commission’s position that violence has no place in a democratic society. However, the statement condemns only acts attributed to protesters, while remaining silent on credible reports of five days of disproportionate police force against peaceful demonstrators, including students, shared with the EU Delegation to Albania via this link. Instead, it welcomes the government’s assurances and reaffirms Albania’s “important progress” at a moment when fundamental freedoms are under strain.

While EU hears assurances from Rama, the Albanian citizens hear “ You are a bunch of incompetents…mediocre…envious people” and more in this video (subtitles in English) published yesterday morning on his Facebook account (original video).

This imbalance risks being read in Albania as an endorsement of the authorities’ handling of the protests which will lead to more state violence. It undermines the credibility of the Commission’s fundamental-rights benchmarks for a candidate country, and it weakens trust in the EU among the young citizens most committed to Albania’s European future.

We therefore respectfully ask the Commission to:

Clarify publicly that the standard of accountability applies equally to excessive use of force by law enforcement.

Call for an independent and prompt investigation into allegations of police misconduct.

Reflect these events in its assessment under the Fundamentals cluster (Chapter 23) in the forthcoming Albania report.

We would welcome the opportunity to discuss this with your cabinet or with DG ENEST.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Mirza Balaj

On behalf of a group of lawyers, journalists, parliamentarians, civil society organisations, and academics:

Edlira Cepani, Lawyer

Irena Dule, Lawyer

Redi Muci, Member of the Albanian Parliament

Mariana Koceku, Member of the Albanian Parliament

AOS, Civil society organization

PPNEA, Civil society organization

Diaspora of Albania, Civil Society organization

Ervin Goci, Academic

Ermal Pashaj, Academic

Gjergj Erebara, Journalist

© BalkanWeb