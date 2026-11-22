63 years since the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the tragedy that shook the United States and the still-unresolved mysteries

On November 22, 1963, America and the entire world were stunned by the news that American President John Fitzgerald Kennedy had been killed.

The 35th leader of the White House was shot dead as he rode in an open limousine through the streets of Dallas, Texas, accompanied by his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy.

Të lidhura None found

Kennedy was only 46 years old and had been at the helm of the presidency for less than three years. Yet during that time he had faced some of the greatest challenges of the Cold War, including the Cuban missile crisis, and had supported efforts to end racial discrimination in the US.

Today, 63 years after the event, his assassination remains one of the greatest and most debated mysteries in America’s contemporary history. Although official investigations were completed long ago, uncertainties about the circumstances of the attack and suspicions of a possible conspiracy have fueled a host of conspiracy theories for decades.

The moment of the assassination, the president’s final minutes

On the morning of November 22, 1963, Kennedy was in Texas for a politically significant visit, as he prepared for the following year’s presidential election. His goal was to strengthen the Democrats’ position in a state engulfed by internal party divisions.

He was traveling with his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, as well as Texas Governor John Connally, who was there with his wife.

Shortly after 12:30, as the presidential motorcade moved through the streets of Dallas, several shots rang out. Kennedy was wounded in the neck and head, while Governor Connally was seriously wounded.

The limousine sped to Parkland Hospital, where the medical team tried to save the president’s life. However, after a short time, he was pronounced dead.

The film footage of the assassination, captured by Abraham Zapruder, became one of the most watched visual documents in United States history and continues to be analyzed to this day.

Only a few hours later, Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson took the oath as the new US president, taking the reins of the country at a moment of extraordinary crisis.

Lee Harvey Oswald, the suspect who was executed before trial

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Lee Harvey Oswald, a former member of the US Navy, as a suspect in Kennedy’s murder.

But the case took another turn just two days later. On November 24, 1963, as Oswald was being transported by police, Jack Ruby, the owner of a Dallas nightclub, shot him dead in front of television cameras.

Oswald’s death meant he never appeared in court and never gave his version of the event that had shaken the nation.

The Warren Commission, established to investigate the assassination, concluded that Oswald had acted alone and that there was no evidence proving a broader conspiracy.

Nevertheless, the official conclusions did not quell doubts. Kennedy’s murder remained the subject of investigations, studies, and various conspiracy theories. In recent years, the Donald Trump administration has brought to light tens of thousands of classified documents related to the assassination.

From a wealthy family to the White House

John Fitzgerald Kennedy was born on May 29, 1917, in Brookline, Massachusetts, into a wealthy family with strong political influence. He was one of nine children of Joseph and Rose Kennedy.

His father, Joseph Kennedy, was a successful businessman and also served as US ambassador to Great Britain. He invested heavily in the education and preparation of his children, with the aim that they play an important role in public life.

John attended Harvard University and from a young age showed interest in international politics. Travels in Europe and analyses of the political developments of the time helped him build his views on international relations.

During World War II, he served in the US Navy. In August 1943, while commanding the torpedo boat PT-109 in the Pacific, the vessel was struck by a Japanese destroyer and split in two.

Kennedy managed to help the surviving crew members, playing a key role in their rescue. For this action he was honored with several military decorations, including the Navy and Marine Corps Medal and the Purple Heart.

Political rise and triumph over Richard Nixon

After the war ended, Kennedy entered politics. In 1946 he was elected to the House of Representatives, and in 1952 he secured a seat in the US Senate.

A year later, he married Jacqueline Bouvier, who would become one of the most famous First Ladies in US history.

The road to the White House opened in 1960, when Kennedy won the Democratic Party nomination and faced Republican candidate Richard Nixon in the election.

After an extremely close race, Kennedy won the presidency with about 49.7% of the vote, against Nixon’s 49.6%.

On January 20, 1961, at the age of 43, he took the oath as the 35th president of the United States, becoming the youngest elected president in American history and the first Catholic to hold the office.

The Cuban missile crisis and the clash with the Soviet Union

Kennedy’s presidency unfolded during a particularly tense period of the Cold War.

One of the first challenges was the failed landing of forces opposed to Fidel Castro at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba in April 1961. The operation, backed by the US, ended in defeat and further worsened relations between Washington and Havana.

The most critical moment came in October 1962, when it was discovered that the Soviet Union was installing nuclear missiles in Cuba.

For 13 days, the world stood on the brink of a nuclear conflict between the two superpowers. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev held intensive talks, which ended with an agreement to withdraw Soviet missiles from Cuba and averted a war with catastrophic consequences.

Another notable moment was his speech in West Berlin on June 26, 1963, where he expressed US solidarity with the city’s residents in the face of Germany’s division. His famous phrase “Ich bin ein Berliner” went down in history.

Efforts against racial discrimination

In domestic policy, Kennedy gave support to the civil rights movement and efforts to end racial segregation in the United States.

During his time in office, discrimination against African Americans remained widespread, especially in the southern states. Kennedy supported changes to guarantee civil rights and intervened in some cases to protect activists of this movement, including Martin Luther King Jr.

His administration also promoted international development and economic aid programs, such as the Peace Corps, the Food for Peace program, and the Alliance for Progress in Latin America.

A presidency cut short after only 1,036 days

When he set off for Dallas in November 1963, Kennedy was preparing to seek a second presidential term. He believed he could win the 1964 election and continue with his planned reforms.

But the assassination of November 22 ended his life and a presidency that lasted only 1,036 days.

His death caused one of the deepest political and social traumas in American history. The figure of the young president, Jackie Kennedy’s presence during the assassination, and the dramatic circumstances of the murder turned Kennedy into a figure who continues to hold a special place in collective memory.

More than six decades later, John F. Kennedy’s political legacy and the mysteries surrounding his murder continue to keep the interest of the public and historians around the world alive.