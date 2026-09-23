SPAK’s strike against former SHISH chief makes headlines in international media, AFP: The latest scandal of the Rama government

Foreign media have paid special attention to the news of the security measure against former head of SHISH, Vlora Hyseni. The French news agency AFP describes the case as another corruption scandal affecting Edi Rama’s government.

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AFP also highlights the political and institutional dimensions of the case. Hyseni had led SHISH since 2023, and her appointment had previously drawn criticism due to her Kosovar citizenship and previous role as the number two of Kosovo’s intelligence services.

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The head of Albanian intelligence services surrendered to the authorities on Tuesday, after an arrest warrant was issued against her by the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK).

Prosecutors investigating corruption cases in Albania earlier in the day announced they had issued an arrest warrant for Vlora Hyseni, as part of a corruption investigation also involving a senior police official. A police spokesman told AFP on Tuesday evening that Hyseni had surrendered to Albanian authorities at the Morina border crossing point, between Albania and Kosovo.

The Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) announced in a statement that it had ordered the suspension and house arrest of Hyseni, suspected of leaking confidential information. According to the prosecution’s statement, the head of the sector of the Forensic Police Institute has also been arrested.

“Nobody is above the law”

Local media had previously reported that Vlora Hyseni was not in the country.

This is the latest corruption scandal to hit the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama, who for months has faced protests against a controversial project to build a tourist complex in the south of the country, backed by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

“Everyone is presumed innocent until a final decision is given, but nobody is above the law, under any circumstances and for any reason,” Rama declared on the social network X, adding that the head of the intelligence services had been “dismissed from duty” with “immediate” effect.

Albania’s President Bajram Begaj signed the decree on Tuesday evening dismissing Hyseni from the position of director of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH).

Hyseni had led the Albanian State Intelligence Service since 2023.

Her appointment had been criticized

Her appointment had sparked criticism in Albania due to her Kosovar citizenship and previous role as the number two of Kosovo’s intelligence services, from which she had been dismissed.

Former State Police Director Ilir Proda, who was dismissed earlier this year, also appeared at SPAK on Tuesday morning as part of the same case.

The investigation also includes Ermal Beqiraj, who was arrested in France at the end of August, as well as businessman Ergys Agasi, arrested on August 26.