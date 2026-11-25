Tirana Police has completed the fourth phase of the operation codenamed “Fireworks”, cracking down on another case of the illegal possession and sale of pyrotechnic materials.

A 25-year-old man, identified by the initials R. B., was arrested, while a 21-year-old man, identified by the initials F. A., is being prosecuted while remaining at liberty.

Të lidhura None found

According to police, the two young men were stopped on “7 Nëntori” Street while transporting boxes of fireworks in two vehicles. The fireworks are suspected of having been smuggled.

The pyrotechnic materials are suspected of having been transported on behalf of the 25-year-old, with the intention of selling them.

During the inspections, officers found that the fireworks were not accompanied by the relevant purchase documentation, while the two individuals did not have licenses to sell them.

As part of the operation, police also searched the 25-year-old’s home, where they found additional boxes of pyrotechnic materials. In total, 21 boxes of fireworks, the two vehicles used for transport, and the arrested man’s mobile phone were seized.

Police said that investigations and checks are continuing to identify and crack down on other cases of smuggling and illegal trade in pyrotechnic materials.