Heavy rainfall causes problems in Tropojë, Bajram Curri–Cernicë road collapses and traffic is halted

Rain and snowfall have caused problems in several areas of Kukës County, with the situation most serious in the municipality of Tropojë.

Part of the road foundation on the Bajram Curri–Cernicë route has collapsed, forcing authorities to suspend vehicle traffic because of the danger it poses to drivers’ safety.

Të lidhura None found

According to the report from the civil emergency services, by 8:30 a.m. on November 24, light to moderate rainfall had been recorded across the county, while light snowfall fell overnight in areas above 700 meters.

The most serious damage was recorded at kilometer 2+680 of the Bajram Curri–Cernicë section, where the collapse of the foundation has put the stability of the road at risk.

Following on-site inspections, authorities decided to close the section to prevent possible accidents. Tropojë police are on site to enforce the measure, while vehicles are being diverted to the alternative Sopot–Ura e Bujanit route.

Meanwhile, work crews and contractors continue clearing national roads of rocks, debris and material deposited by the rainfall.

According to authorities, all national roads in the county are passable, with the exception of the Bajram Curri–Cernicë section.

No other significant problems have been reported in the municipalities of Kukës, Has and Tropojë. Problems have also been identified with the electricity supply.

At present, the administrative units of Mamëz and Surroj are without power, as are 16 customers in the village of Çerem, in the Margegaj Administrative Unit of Tropojë Municipality.

Drinking water continues to be supplied according to the schedules set by the Kukës Regional Water Supply and Sewerage Directorate.