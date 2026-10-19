Attack on the Ibër-Lepenc canal: Defense witnesses testify in court

The court hearing on the attack on the Ibër-Lepenc canal is continuing with the testimony of witnesses for the defendants’ defense.

Të lidhura None found

So far, Tiana Viqentijeviq, the niece of defendants Dragisha and Jovan Viqentijeviq, has testified before the court.

Attorney Millosh Deleviq, who represents Dragisha and Jovan Viqentijeviq, requested a five-minute recess to consult with the defense team.

Tiana Viqentijeviq stated that on November 29, 2024, the day the attack took place, her uncle Jovan had come home, as usual, to get ready for work.

According to her testimony, at around 7:00 p.m. they sat talking and drinking tea, while Jovan’s work shift began at 8:00 p.m. She said that he works at the water utility in Gazivoda.

“That day he came to Zubin Potok, returned to our house, brought eggs from the village, and, as I do every time, I invited him to visit us. He said he was going to get ready and that, if he had time, he would come to visit us. After getting ready, he came to our house; we talked for 15 minutes while drinking tea, and after that he left for work. He arrived at around 6:15 p.m., got ready, and then came to our house. It was around 7:00 p.m. when we drank tea. His work shift starts at 8:00 p.m.; his workplace is at the water utility in Gazivoda,” she said.

The witness also explained that Jovan lives in the village of Prevllak and usually stops in Zubin Potok before going to work.

“Yes, Uncle Jovan mainly lives in the village, Prevllak, and sometimes in Zubin Potok. He comes to Zubin Potok before going to work, gets ready, and goes to work. He comes to our house; he has his own house in the village, with his room on the left side, the first one. The second room belongs to Dragisha,” she stated.