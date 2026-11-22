Harsh reaction of the Student Parliament of the University of Prishtina to rector Hajrullahu: they seek a new meeting with the Governing Council, not excuses

On the eve of the announced protest, the Student Parliament of the University of Prishtina has reacted sharply to the statement published last night by rector Arben Hajrullahu, stressing that it brings no concrete solution to the students’ long-standing demands and concerns.

According to student representatives, the rector’s statement issued at 23:00 came after they had sent a letter to the Governing Council and after the meeting held on Friday, where the failures of the last two years in meeting students’ demands were documented.

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In their reaction, it is stated that rector Hajrullahu not only did not distance himself from previous statements and did not apologize, but even admitted that the regulations have not been implemented in all academic units.

Students have listed a series of key problems that, according to them, have remained without answers and without clear deadlines for resolution. Among them are mentioned the issue of re-evaluations, restrictions related to double studies, problems with attendance in some academic units, as well as the restriction to three absences within continuous assessment.

“Students do not need statements that acknowledge the problems. They need decisions that solve them,” the statement says. It adds that students cannot be manipulated with late-night statements and that the crisis at the university is deepening as a result of the lack of decision-making and the silence of the Governing Council.

To emerge from this situation, the Student Parliament announces that it has officially requested a new meeting with the Governing Council of UP, from which they expect concrete answers during the day tomorrow.

The reaction ends with the message that students are not backing down from their demands.

“We expect decisions, not excuses. Solutions, not promises. Responsibility, not silence.”

We recall that the Student Parliament of UP will hold a protest tomorrow in front of the Rectorate, starting at 11:30.