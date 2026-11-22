EPP expected to vote on suspension of Vučić’s SNS over accusations of destabilizing Kosovo and the region

After a lengthy process, the European People’s Party appears to finally be moving toward a decision. According to Wednesday’s reporting by N1, the EPP presidium is expected to recommend the suspension of the associate membership of the Serbian Progressive Party, which is led by Aleksandar Vučić. The matter is expected to be put to a vote at the meeting to be held on December 7 and 8, Der Standard reports.

EPP President Manfred Weber had launched the review procedure against the SNS as early as September of last year. According to reports, the party had taken control of Serbian state institutions in recent years and had treated opposition members with arbitrary measures, including the use of violence.

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According to the article, the government led by Vučić has brought instability to the entire region through aggressive ethnonationalist rhetoric, especially against Kosovo, violating democratic rules and damaging the separation of powers.

In September, a grand burial ceremony was organized in Belgrade for convicted Bosnian Serb war criminal Ratko Mladić, who had for years been glorified by the regime.

“The glorification of Ratko Mladić is not only a matter of internal debates in Serbia, but has far-reaching consequences for the country’s credibility as a candidate for EU membership,” said Davor Ivo Štir, spokesperson of the EPP parliamentary group for Serbia.

Mladić was responsible for the years-long criminal shelling and siege of Sarajevo, the longest siege in modern human history, as well as for genocide and other war crimes against Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina. For these crimes he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

A particular concern was the 2023 terrorist attack in Kosovo, carried out by Serbian militia, while the group’s leader enjoyed the protection of Vučić’s regime. However, after the SNS was removed from power, the first steps are now being taken toward establishing the rule of law.

A court in Serbia has already issued an arrest warrant for the group’s leader, Milan Radoičić. He is suspected of having secured large quantities of weapons and sent them to Kosovo, where together with other people he carried out a terrorist attack against the Kosovo Police. In that attack, the terrorists killed a police officer.

Also this week, a detention order was issued for the head of Serbia’s Criminal Police Directorate, Marko Kričak, on suspicion of torturing protesters in August 2025.

He is suspected of having tortured and mistreated ten people in August 2025 in the underground garage of the Serbian Government building. The incident took place on the night of 14 and 15 August 2025, on Nemanjina Street in Belgrade. The victims reported beatings, threats of sexual violence and death, and destruction of their personal belongings.

Meanwhile, the constitutive session of Parliament has been under way in Belgrade since Tuesday after the October 25 elections, in which the Student List won an absolute majority with 140 of 250 parliamentary seats, bringing an end to Vučić’s regime.

Due to numerous delays, as of Wednesday evening the new Speaker of Parliament had still not been elected. Vučić himself took the floor 29 times and gave long speeches.

“Some here seem not to have understood that the Student List won the elections. I understand that this is difficult for you and that you are looking for a stage to continue your tirades and fabrications, using, or rather misusing, this institution,” said Jugoslav Gašić of the Student List.

The Student Movement has proposed Aleksandar Čupić for the post of Speaker of Parliament. He is a lecturer at the Faculty of Transport and Communications in Belgrade. The opposition candidate is mathematician Stojan Radenović, who as the oldest MP had been chairing the session.

Student List MP Sanja Fric addressed Radenović with an ironic statement: “A deputy once said to someone: Mićo, it’s time to find another job! Mr. Radenović, perhaps the time has come for you to get up from your chair!”

This expression is used humorously to imply that someone should leave their job or that the position they hold does not suit them.

Before the constitutive session, a Serbian Progressive Party MP, Lidija Vukićević, was hit with yogurt. Vučić attached great importance to this incident during his speeches.

Meanwhile, Ana Dimitrijević of the Student List said that Serbia could regain access to European Union funds, which had previously been blocked because Vučić’s regime had not met the conditions for reforms. According to her, talks on this issue are being held in Brussels. The EU is demanding concrete plans and guarantees for transparent spending of funds before unblocking them. Among the conditions mentioned is justice reform, Dimitrijević said.

In Brussels, meanwhile, a Serbian nationalist song sparked reactions when it was performed at the “Enlargement Forum 2026,” an event organized by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

Over the weekend, a Slovenian music group performed a song for each participating state in the forum. However, for Kosovo the Serbian song “Oj, Kosovo, Kosovo” was chosen, in which Serbian princes are glorified and Serbia’s claim to Kosovo’s state territory is at its center.

The song’s lyrics say: “All of Serbia calls out: ‘We will not abandon you, Kosovo! You have always been ours, the heritage of our ancestors. Oj, Kosovo, Kosovo, my beloved land.'” Although only the melody was performed, the song’s title appeared on the big screen in Serbian.

The song was created in 1989, at a time when Serbian President Slobodan Milošević was fueling conflict through his anti-Albanian rhetoric. Kosovo representatives protested in Brussels against the performance of this song. Marta Kos expressed regret and apologized.

European Commission representatives said the music group had selected the songs itself, without obtaining prior approval from the institutions. However, according to the article, the Slovenian group should have known what song it was performing.

In Slovenia, a pronounced anti-Kosovo rhetoric has long existed, which is also reflected in attitudes toward migrant workers from Kosovo. This rhetoric, according to the article, is also fueled by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša.