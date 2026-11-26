A new analysis shows that just ten construction firms have secured approximately 500 million euros from public funds in North Macedonia over the past five years, accounting for nearly a third of all state investments in this sector. Around 1.5 billion euros were distributed in total through 9,335 contracts, but the largest share of this money has ended up in the hands of a small group of companies, while real competition in tenders is declining significantly, according to data from the Center for Civic Communications (CCC), reports Portalb.mk.

Among the top ten beneficiaries for the 2021–2025 period are “Stenton Gradba” from Bitola, “Zhikol” from Strumica, “Ilinden” from Struga, “NB-Kompani” from Tetovo, and six companies based in Skopje: “Granit,” “Bauer BG,” “Ju-Baj 2,” “Bitem,” “Lendi Grup,” and “Zobek Mining.” Together, these entities have received around 500 million euros from the state coffers, leaving the rest of the market with far fewer resources.

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The CCC research documents a rapid contraction of competition: the average number of bids per tender has fallen from five in 2021 to just three in 2025. Meanwhile, the value of contracts signed without any competing bids has risen from 38 million euros to 141 million euros within five years — more than a threefold increase. According to analysts, overly specific requirements in tender documents — such as owning one’s own laboratories, asphalt and concrete plants, or detailed staff profiles — are excluding many rivals and strengthening suspicions of prior collusive arrangements.

The problems do not end with the signing of contracts. More than 2,500 annex agreements have been recorded that changed deadlines, work volumes, and initial costs, while bank guarantees and penalties for delays are applied very rarely. The lack of regular reports in the electronic system makes it impossible to accurately track the status of projects, which often show defects immediately after completion of the works.

The concentration is even more pronounced in the field of construction supervision: just ten companies control 91 percent of the supervision market, and two of them hold more than 61 percent of it. This creates a high risk of conflict of interest during the technical acceptance of works. The report also highlights a considerable increase in tender values in election years, especially before local elections, raising concerns about the use of public funds for electoral purposes.