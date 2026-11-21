Customs officers stopped two smuggling attempts at the Qafë Thanë and Mexhitli border crossing points. In total, 470 products were seized, including cosmetics, personal hygiene items and dietary supplements.

The total value of the seized goods is estimated at around 149,000 denars.

Të lidhura None found

The undeclared goods were discovered during detailed checks of vehicles of travelers entering the country’s territory.

In the first case, 352 cosmetic products and personal hygiene items were found. In the second case, customs officers encountered a larger quantity of cosmetic products and dietary supplements of the trademark “Nicer”.

The goods were confiscated and appropriate proceedings were initiated against the responsible persons, according to the Customs Administration’s announcement.