Graçanicë: Lawyer Tomë Gashi calls for prosecutor’s dismissal after owner of cow is arrested

Lawyer Tomë Gashi has announced that, together with Hashim Miftari, he has submitted a request to the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council to initiate proceedings to dismiss prosecutor Blerim Igrishta.

The request follows Miftari’s arrest and 48-hour detention after his cow entered the courtyard of the court in Graçanicë to graze on November 13, 2026.

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Gashi accuses the prosecutor of abuse of office and unlawful deprivation of Miftari’s liberty. He says all evidence related to the case has been attached to the request.

The document was submitted to Kosovo Prosecutorial Council chair Arian Gashi, as well as members Zejnullah Gashi, Dardan Vuniqi, Milot Krasniqi, Elza Bajrami Kastrati, Arlinda Muqa and Visar Krasniqi.

The request alleges that prosecutor Blerim Igrishta’s actions give rise to reasonable suspicion of legal violations in Miftari’s arrest and the imposition of a 48-hour detention measure in connection with the cow entering the court’s courtyard in Graçanicë.

The lawyer also noted that a disciplinary measure had previously been imposed on prosecutor Igrishta, but said it had had no effect.

Gashi is calling on Kosovo’s institutions to take action against the prosecutor. He says that, if there is institutional responsibility, Igrishta should be dismissed and prosecuted for the alleged offenses of abuse of office and unlawful deprivation of liberty.

He said responsibility for taking action in this case lies with the Prosecutorial Council of the Republic of Kosovo, led by Arian Gashi.