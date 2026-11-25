VLEN has publicly responded to the letter from Ali Ahmeti, chairman of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), concerning the status and official use of the Albanian language in North Macedonia.

According to VLEN, the letter published by Ahmeti is a propaganda pamphlet intended to create more confusion and deepen divisions among citizens. The party’s response also questions the record of DUI’s governments in 2008, 2011 and 2018.

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VLEN emphasizes that Ali Ahmeti and his party, during three terms in government, sometimes in coalition with VMRO and sometimes with SDSM, adopted three different laws on the Albanian language. According to the party, in different instances Albanian was described as “the language of the 20 percent,” placed in footnotes and parentheses, while in one case provisions from several laws were combined into a single text called the “Law on the use of the language spoken by at least 20% of the country’s population.”

The law, the response continues, was adopted in the summer of 2008 through an expedited procedure in Parliament, without debate or discussion in a plenary session. According to VLEN, no amendments were submitted during the process, nor were any proposals for improving it included.

“Silently, shamefully, you smuggled through the law on the Albanian language, precisely the law about which you now speak with such passion!” the response to Ahmeti states.

VLEN claims that throughout DUI’s years in government, it failed to make the Albanian language fully equal to Macedonian institutionally. According to the party, the use of Albanian as an important identity symbol was exploited to ensure a long tenure in government, while the consequences of incomplete solutions continue to be felt today.

The response also recalls that Ahmeti’s main argument while in power was compromise. Whenever solutions related to the Ohrid Agreement were questioned, it was said that they represented a “compromise between the parties.” According to VLEN, Albanians were repeatedly told that the laws on language use were a “good compromise” and that “compromises are never completely satisfactory for either side.”

VLEN also recalls Ahmeti’s statement that “the Albanian language and its official use are not a priority for a solution.” As a result, according to the party, Albanian remained unresolved in essential areas, particularly in jurisprudence and legal practice. The response states that today it is not official in banks, the army or the police.

“These days, trials concerning the abuse of office by your closest party associates are taking place,” VLEN’s letter states, asking why Ahmeti’s associates speak Macedonian during court hearings if Albanian is official in judicial practice, as claimed.

The response also mentions Ahmeti’s nephews, who are described as prominent businesspeople known for their companies in energy and other profitable sectors. VLEN asks whether they have discussed with or informed Ahmeti that, at the Central Registry, where their companies are registered, documentation is issued only in Macedonian.

According to VLEN, Ahmeti’s family members know that Albanian is not official at this important state institution, because the language law adopted by DUI does not require the Central Registry to use it. Ironically, the response says that Ahmeti’s nephews may currently have other priorities and may not be concerned with “folkloric issues, such as the Albanian language.”

VLEN argues that the 2019 solution made the implementation of Albanian in institutions a matter of discretion rather than a legal obligation, which, according to the party, means that it is not official. For this reason, the response states that no bank in North Macedonia accepts correspondence in any language other than Macedonian.

According to the response, this position applies not only to commercial banks as private entities, but also to the National Bank, described as the state’s supreme banking authority. VLEN adds that while DUI’s finance minister was focused on keeping his position and did nothing at the ministry, the National Bank did not feel obliged to change its language policy in its practices.

The party emphasizes that Albanian is not officially used on police or army uniforms, nor in medical documents, including instructions, certificates and other forms issued by healthcare institutions. According to VLEN, it is not official among lawyers, notaries or bailiffs either.

“This bitter truth is the consequence of the Law on the Use of the Albanian Language, which you and your party, DUI, adopted!” the response states.

VLEN says that Ahmeti may not have accurate information about the law adopted by his “historic team of ministers” in the government. According to the party, instead of working on the quality of the laws, these ministers spent their time playing football in their offices, while their governing partners scored “goals” against them one after another on the political stage.

In conclusion, VLEN describes these as some of the “successes” of the Albanian language law according to DUI. The party calls the ongoing effort to present a distorted political and social reality harmful, arguing that it serves Ahmeti’s immediate interests.

According to VLEN, harsh language and fomented hostility do not help build a democratic, inclusive, equal and developed society in which all citizens have equal opportunities.

VLEN adds that Ahmeti’s attempt to “defend” the Albanian language would appear sincere only if it were accompanied by self-criticism and an acknowledgment that none of the three laws adopted during DUI’s time in government fully resolved the issue of the official use of Albanian.