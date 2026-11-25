Hoti criticizes rental costs: Nearly €70 million paid over five to six years

The Budget Committee of the Kosovo Assembly reviewed the Republic of Kosovo’s Annual Budget Financial Report for 2025, presented by acting Finance Minister Hekuran Murati.

During his presentation, Murati said that receipts in 2025, including investment funds, own-source revenues and donations, totaled €3.5125 billion. Payments amounted to €3.487 billion.

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The acting minister said that both receipts and payments increased by 9 percent compared with the previous year.

“In 2025, total receipts, including investment funds, own-source revenues and donations, reached €3.5125 billion, an increase of 9% compared with the previous year. Over the same period, total payments, including investment funds, own-source revenues and donations, amounted to €3.487 billion, up 9% from the previous year,” Murati said.

The annual plan projected receipts of €3.835225 billion, while payments were budgeted at €3.782398 billion.

During the debate, LDK MP Avdullah Hoti focused on the costs institutions continue to incur by renting private buildings.

He noted that although the issue had been discussed before and commitments had been made to reduce these costs and move institutions into public buildings, it remained unresolved.

“I have been a member of this committee for five years. During the first three years, the minister strongly insisted that these costs be reduced, that institutions leave the private buildings they rent and move into public buildings. However, it seems nothing has been done in this regard. Every year, we continue to spend €11 million, €12 million and, in 2025, €13 million on rent. I want to hear the minister’s assessment and learn what the plan is, because nearly €70 million has been paid in rent over just these five to six years,” Hoti said.

The Budget Committee’s agenda also included reviewing loan agreements for healthcare projects, amendments to the Law on Deposit Insurance, and the report on the Assembly’s expenditure during the first nine months of 2026.