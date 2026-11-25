The heads of diplomatic missions of the European Union and its member states in Kosovo have voiced their support for reporting cases of violence. They visited the exhibition “Yesterday showed me the future” by artist Zake Prelvukaj, which is on display at Europe House in Pristina.

The visit coincided with the launch of the global “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign.

Të lidhura None found

According to a statement from the EU Office in Kosovo, eight cases of femicide were recorded in the country during 2026. Following the most recent case, and to review how mechanisms designed to prevent violence are functioning, a parliamentary investigation has been opened.

Representatives of the diplomatic missions issued a joint statement calling for justice, protection for survivors and an end to impunity.

“Human dignity, gender equality and the rule of law are the EU’s fundamental values. As Kosovo’s strongest partner, the EU will continue to support efforts to achieve gender equality and ensure that women and girls live free from all forms of violence,” the EU Office in Kosovo said in its statement.