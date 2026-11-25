KOSTT has accepted all the findings presented in the audit report on its 2025 annual financial statements and has drawn up an action plan to address them, the company’s chief executive, Trim Tërnava, said.

The report was discussed by the Committee on Oversight of Public Finances, where MPs called for the recommendations to be implemented and the identified shortcomings to be addressed.

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Referring to finding A2 on the incorrect treatment of provisions related to court proceedings and the correction of errors, Tërnava cited disputes over expropriations for the 400-kilovolt Kosovo-Albania interconnection line as a challenge. About 92 kilometres of the line run through Kosovo, while the expropriation process is handled by the Ministry of Finance, which makes the final decision on compensation for the parties.

He said the first loan disbursement began this year and that KOSTT would fully implement the interpretation of the National Audit Office going forward. According to him, the issue also concerns accounting valuation methods, but the company agrees with the auditor’s finding.

Committee chair Besian Mustafa asked for clarification about the loan from KfW, asking whether KOSTT had paid the management fee before work began, given that the loan is funded by Kosovo taxpayers.

Tërnava replied that the fee is paid within 30 days of the loan being signed. He added that selecting the consulting company took three years and was carried out under KfW procurement rules.

Mustafa also raised concerns about 72 contracts awarded in 2025 through low-value procedures, with a combined value of €54,000. He asked for clarification on whether recurring supplies and similar items had been split across separate contracts to avoid a legal procurement threshold.

Gëzim Tosuni, chair of KOSTT’s Board of Directors, said the board had also asked for an explanation of this practice. He noted that, in some cases, procurement law limits the company’s ability to respond to practical needs.

Tosuni stressed that the audit report had found no misuse of funds and that its findings could help KOSTT further improve its work.

LVV MP Jeton Raka rejected the argument that legal restrictions explained the situation. He said that, even if legislative changes might be needed, the auditor’s recommendations should be implemented and procurement-related findings addressed. Raka added that planning for the entire year is done at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party of Kosovo MP Eman Rrahmani said that most of the auditor’s findings repeated earlier ones. In his view, this showed that no concrete measures had been taken to prevent them from recurring.