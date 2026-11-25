Berisha: Edi Rama is a real threat to our existence; there can never be peace with a dictatorship

This Wednesday, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha called for an intensification of protests against Edi Rama’s government, describing protest as a major obligation of the opposition toward Albanian citizens.

During a meeting of the DP parliamentary group, Berisha said that the opposition must not become a decoration for the regime, but must continue the political confrontation through ongoing protests.

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“I want to add the major obligation that this party, its members of parliament, leaders and members have to protest. There can never be peace with a dictatorship, and the DP must be clear that, in its code for defending the interests of Albanians, protest remains, alongside its vision and organization, a major obligation toward Albanian citizens.

Protests are exhausting and require sacrifices, but in a narco-dictatorship, in a country where there are no laws or constitution for the regime or for the sake of the regime, the opposition must remain standing and protesting.

Why am I raising this here? I am raising this issue because the time, the moment, is the undeniable success of the protest that began in December last year and continues today against Edi Rama and his regime,” Berisha said.

The Democratic leader described Edi Rama as an existential threat to the nation, saying that they would go “tooth and nail” against him.

Berisha highlighted the protests by young people, accusing the police of extreme violence.

“Under the conditions of a genuine existential threat, we will respond consistently, with protests as powerful as possible against this regime, which uses tens and hundreds of millions to silence our voice, to silence the voice of the opposition-minded people. Edi Rama is a real threat to our existence as a nation in Albania. But if we are not constantly going tooth and nail against him, which also means protesting, then we are worthless; we are of no use. We cannot become a decoration for a regime, but must be undefeated fighters against it. You are witnesses to the brutal violence he uses against peaceful protesters, whose only fault, according to him, is that they appear in front of the prime minister’s office, as if Kristaq had left the square to him,” Sali Berisha declared, inviting citizens to take part in the November 28 protest. / G.Panorama