Teachers’ salaries to rise by at least 7.5 percent from March 2027

Salaries for primary and secondary school teachers in Macedonia will rise again starting in March 2027, Education and Science Minister Vesna Janevska confirmed.

According to Janevska, the increase will be at least 7.5 percent, and the funds to implement it have already been allocated in the state budget.

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“We are delivering on what we promised,” Minister Janevska said.

In her statement, she also addressed the restructuring of the school network, under which 433 classes have been merged so far.

Teachers who, as a result of this change, will have fewer teaching hours are expected to take on other educational activities. These include working with gifted students and supporting students who face difficulties in the learning process.

Janevska said the optimization of the school network is expected to be completed within four to five years.