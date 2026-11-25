During the National Assembly’s oversight hearing on Alta Bank, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova explained that the head of state has no legal authority to issue or revoke banking licenses, grant approvals, supervise banks, or place them under temporary administration. She stressed that these responsibilities belong to the National Bank.

Responding to lawmakers Sonja Mirakovska and Nikola Miceski, Siljanovska-Davkova said the National Bank’s independence is guaranteed by the Constitution and the law. She said neither she nor her office had been involved in procedures concerning Alta Bank.

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The president also denied that her nomination of Trajko Slaveski as governor was connected to Alta Bank’s entry into the country, calling the claims “strange” and “meaningless.”

She explained that she chose Slaveski as her nominee based on his academic and professional background and experience. Before submitting the nomination, she consulted economic and banking experts, former governors, professors, and representatives of the academic community.

According to Siljanovska-Davkova, Slaveski meets the legal criteria and has four decades of experience as a professor, as well as a distinguished academic and international career. She said his expertise, competence, and professional integrity were the decisive factors.

“I have no authority to issue or revoke licenses, grant or withdraw approvals, conduct banking supervision, take supervisory measures, or place a bank under administration. These matters are handled by the bodies of the National Bank,” the president said.