The heads of diplomatic missions from the European Union and its member states in Kosovo joined a call to report violence, visiting the exhibition “Yesterday Showed Me the Future” by artist Zake Prelvukaj at Europe House in Pristina today. The event marked the launch of the global campaign “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.”

According to a statement from the EU Office in Kosovo, eight cases of femicide were recorded in the country in 2026. Following the latest case, a parliamentary inquiry was launched to examine, among other things, how the mechanisms for preventing violence operate.

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The diplomats delivered a joint message calling for justice, protection for survivors and an end to impunity.

“Human dignity, gender equality and the rule of law are the EU’s fundamental values. As Kosovo’s strongest partner, the EU will continue to support efforts to achieve gender equality and ensure that women and girls can live free from all forms of violence,” the statement said.