North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, said he was aware that the Albanian flag would be flown on November 28 in several municipalities across the country, including the city of Skopje.

He said this was not a new practice, as it had happened in the past as well. Speaking about the events held in Bitola to mark Albanian Alphabet Day, Mickoski praised the organization as dignified and highlighted the participation of the prime ministers of Albania and Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

“I know very well that on November 28 the Albanian flag will be displayed in the city of Skopje and in many other municipalities across North Macedonia, just as it has been in the past. A few days ago, we marked Albanian Alphabet Day in a truly dignified manner. It was a pleasure to have the prime ministers of Albania and Kosovo take part in Bitola in an event honoring this national holiday, which, in my view, was a very beautiful occasion.”

Regarding the absence of the Macedonian flag during the meeting between SDSM leader Venko Filipche and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the consulate in Bitola, Mickoski described it as an oversight by the party’s protocol team and its leader.

“The event you are referring to was organized by the Macedonian Cultural Center in Tirana. However, I regret that the Macedonian flag was not displayed during the meeting with the SDSM leader at the consulate in Bitola. I think this was due to negligence on the part of SDSM’s protocol team and its leader. Displaying the flag is a sign of respect for the state, and gestures like this are inappropriate,” Mickoski said.