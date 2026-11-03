Government allocates an additional €1 million for energy efficiency

The Ministry of Economy and the Kosovo Energy Efficiency Fund have signed a €1 million financing agreement aimed at expanding energy-saving investments and programmes in Kosovo.

The agreement was signed by Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli and the managing director of the Kosovo Energy Efficiency Fund, Njomza Hoxha.

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The ministry said the funding would support the Fund’s work and help it meet its energy efficiency objectives.

With this allocation, the government’s total financial contribution to the Fund since 2019 reaches €10 million.

“Since 2019, the government has consistently supported the Kosovo Energy Efficiency Fund, allocating a total of €10 million to support its activities and expand energy efficiency measures across the country,” the ministry’s statement said.

The investments aim to improve living conditions and reduce energy costs through the renovation of individual homes, apartment buildings and public institutional buildings.

According to the ministry, these measures directly benefit households: homes become warmer in winter and cooler in summer, while families can save on energy bills over the long term.

The ministry stressed that the benefits extend beyond individual citizens, as the investments help reduce the load on the electricity system and strengthen the country’s energy security.

The Ministry of Economy said it would continue to support programmes that encourage more efficient energy use.

“The Ministry of Economy will continue to support policies and programmes that promote the efficient use of energy, placing citizens’ well-being and sustainable development at the heart of public investment,” the statement said.